Coweta police chief urges residents to follow traffic laws amid accidents on OK-51

The Stoplights

You’ve probably seen it — drivers blowing past the yellow lights on main roads. It’s happening more and more in Coweta, given the fact that the city is growing so much, especially on the north side of town.

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said the fix is easy, and most likely it’s something folks learned in drivers ed.

“Follow the speed limit,” he told the Wagoner Country American-Tribune. “The speed limit on OK-51 is 55 miles per hour, and in some areas, 45. “

Bell, and his staff, have been soliciting drivers more so than usual for breaking driving laws over the past, couple months. One of their biggest issues — and talking points on Coweta social media pages — are speeding drivers at yellow lights on OK-51. A problem area, in particular, is the intersection on OK-51 and 121st Street. It’s known to be full of drivers.

The Coweta P.D. did a study on streets along OK-51 recently, and discovered that yellow lights among that stretch of roadway remain yellow for an average of five seconds. That’s about 130 feet of driving distance.

“It might not seem like a lot when you measure it out on pavement, but it’s more than enough time if you are doing the speed limit,” Bell said.

That’s the key word — speed limit.

The city itself does not control the light speed times on OK-51. The Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation does because it’s a state highway. However, the city does have the ability to contact a company in Tulsa that will come out and monitor the lights, if warranted.

Don’t be surprised if you see Chief Bell doing some investigating, as well. He’ll often park near an intersection and watch the streetlights as they turn yellow. He’ll quickly look down at the pavement and witness drivers not slowing down like they’re taught in driving school. Instead, they’re hitting the gas and blowing through the yellow light. Small sedans are doing it. Even semi’s.

If caught running a yellow light, this is a ‘Disobeying a Traffic Signal” citation, costing $134. Extra patrols have been stationed at busy intersections to combat the issue. Most of the time it’s happening during rush hour — 6-9 a.m. as drivers are going to work, and 5-7 p.m. as they are coming home.

When caught, Bell said he’ll often hear, “I didn’t have enough time to stop.” In his book, that’s another citation because the driver is saying there car is out of control and they couldn’t control it. He also is not going to buy, “I thought I was going to skid,” knowing full well most new car breaks don’t skid anymore.

“Believe it or not, you will make it through town quicker if you obey the speed limit,” Bell said. “If you’re not going 55, you are going to hit red lights. The system is set up that way for traffic flow.”

Plus, those street lights aren’t going anywhere. Coweta is getting busier by the minute, and more could be in their near future. Another streetlight that Bell mentioned was OK-51 and the 116th Street intersection, which hasn’t been activated yet.

Despite the current traffic light debacle, Bell said there hasn't been any traffic deaths related to stoplights. There have been injury-related accidents, with the cars taking the majority of the brunt. Most, if not all of them, could have been avoided by drivers’ slowing down.

Pulling over for first responders + the center turn lane

The center turn lane is not to be used as a passing lane. Plain and simple.

Bell said he has seen far too many times people trying to pass others while using that lane, even though that’s not what it is intended to do. Not to mention, the penalty for doing so is quite harsh.

“If I catch you in that center lane, I will arrest you, and write you a ticket for careless driving and tow your car,” Bell said. “You are putting everybody at risk.” Plus — it’s an automatic three points on a record.

Bell said they do not enforce the left lane law in Coweta because traffic is too heavy in the city. If it’s enforced, nobody could be in that lane at all.

Lastly, Bell is also starting to see a plethora of people not pulling over to the right when first responders are behind them with their lights and sirens on. No matter whether the first responders’ vehicle is coming toward you or behind you, Bell said the rule is to pull over to the right at their earliest convenience. That does not mean going into the center lane, or not pulling over at all.

“You don’t know where that emergency vehicle has to make a turn,” Bell said. “If there’s a road in front of you and you continue to travel, first responders’ have to wait for you to past before they can go."

Simply put, if there are open lanes without dividers, the rule for drivers is to stop and get to the right.

“In reality, it’s up to every driver to obey the law instead of expecting us to pull you over and give you a citation," Bell said. "That takes time away from other things that we really need to be focused in on.”

