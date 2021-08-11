Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell named Veteran of the Month: ‘It was humbling’

Oklahoma First Congressional District Representative Kevin Hern recognized Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell as the First Congressional District’s Veteran of the Month for July 2021.
Rep. Hern presented Bell with a Congressional Recognition letter and proclamation of his service in the U.S. Armed Forces on Aug. 5 at the Coweta Public Safety Complex.
“It’s very humbling,” Chief Bell said after receiving the award. “Never in my wildest dreams would I ever think I would get something like that.”
Before coming to Coweta, Bell served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant after more than 20 years. Throughout his service in the armed forces, Bell served his country at multiple military bases around the U.S. and overseas. After retiring from the military, Bell continued his passion for serving and protecting his country by joining law enforcement.
He has been with the Coweta Police Department for seven years.
“I serve because that’s what I feel like I need to do.” Bell said.
Chief Bell said he had no idea he was going to receive an award, even though he saw Rep. Hern earlier in the day. Turns out the award ceremony had been organized for over a month.
“My wife was involved in the sneakiness behind it. She’s good,” Bell said with a laugh.
Part of the recognition reads, “I realize you did not serve in order to win praise or glory, but please accept my sincere acknowledgment of your sacrifice and dedication to our great nation. Your heroic service to America is to be commended and to never be forgotten.”
That is Chief Bell in a nutshell. No praise needed with him.
Before serving with the Coweta Police Department, Bell was involved with the Red Ribbon Week and D.A.R.E programs in Altus, Okla. He also served as President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 120. He is equally, if not, more devoted in Coweta with the organizations he’s involved with.
He was recently recognized in Coweta by a veteran suffering from PTSD who credited Bell for saving his life.
“Coweta is proud to have Chief Bell lead our local police force and our whole staff congratulates him on this recognition from Congress,” said Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman.
To Chief Bell, that recognition still seems unimaginable. He just goes about life the only way he knows how– to serve and protect others.
“What an honor to know your name was read on the House of Representatives floor,” Bell said. “That’s pretty awesome.”