Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell named Veteran of the Month: ‘It was humbling’

Part of the recognition reads, “I realize you did not serve in order to win praise or glory, but please accept my sincere acknowledgment of your sacrifice and dedication to our great nation. Your heroic service to America is to be commended and to never be forgotten.”

That is Chief Bell in a nutshell. No praise needed with him.

Before serving with the Coweta Police Department, Bell was involved with the Red Ribbon Week and D.A.R.E programs in Altus, Okla. He also served as President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 120. He is equally, if not, more devoted in Coweta with the organizations he’s involved with.

He was recently recognized in Coweta by a veteran suffering from PTSD who credited Bell for saving his life.

“Coweta is proud to have Chief Bell lead our local police force and our whole staff congratulates him on this recognition from Congress,” said Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman.

To Chief Bell, that recognition still seems unimaginable. He just goes about life the only way he knows how– to serve and protect others.

“What an honor to know your name was read on the House of Representatives floor,” Bell said. “That’s pretty awesome.”

