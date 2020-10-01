Coweta Police Arrests for the period ending Sept. 30, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending Sept. 30, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Dylan Mark Been, was arrested Sept. 26 on complaints of public intoxication.

Bradley Don Butler, was arrested Sept. 25 on complaints of outstanding local warrants (x2).

Kristopher Shon Caldwell, was arrested Sept. 24 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and petit larceny.

Amy Leann Graves, was arrested Sept. 20 on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Jodi Ann Hughes, was arrested Sept. 24 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.