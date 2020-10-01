Coweta Police Arrests for the period ending Sept. 30, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending Sept. 30, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Dylan Mark Been, was arrested Sept. 26 on complaints of public intoxication.
Bradley Don Butler, was arrested Sept. 25 on complaints of outstanding local warrants (x2).
Kristopher Shon Caldwell, was arrested Sept. 24 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and petit larceny.
Amy Leann Graves, was arrested Sept. 20 on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Jodi Ann Hughes, was arrested Sept. 24 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jarret Allen Jones, was arrested Sept. 25 on complaints of left of center, driving under suspension and failure to yield.
Patrick Michael Palazzo, was arrested Sept. 24 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Charles Dwayne Reed, was arrested Sept. 27 on complaints of driving or operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance, carrying a weapon under the influence of alcohol and an outstanding Delaware County warrant.
Sonya Kay Rios, as arrested Sept. 24 on complaints of domestic assault and battery.
Joseph Scott Robertson, was arrested Sept. 25 on complaints of a hold for an outstanding Tulsa County warrant, possession of schedule I or II (except marijuana), second or subsequent and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Neal Sneed, was arrested Sept. 24 on complaints of public intoxication and resisting an officer.
Andrew Leroy Vandiver, was arrested Sept. 25 on complaints of tribal statute possession of controlled dangerous substance, tribal statute possession of drug paraphernalia and tribal statute disorderly conduct.
Rachel Lynn Wilson, was arrested Sept. 25 on complaints of distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent.
