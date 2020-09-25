Coweta Police Arrests for the period ending Sept. 23, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending Sept. 17, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Stacey Anne Barnett, was arrested Sept. 23 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelsey Lin Byrd, was arrested Sept. 20 on complaints of consumes or inhales intoxicants in public place.

Blake Alan Conder, was arrested Sept. 21 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance (second offense within 10 years) and transporting intoxicating beverage or low-point beer.

James Eric Jones, was arrested Sept. 18 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol.