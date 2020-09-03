Coweta Police Arrests for the period ending Sept. 2, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending Sept. 2, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Stefan Dale Castleberry was arrested Sept. 1 on complaints of domestic assault and battery and outstanding Wagoner County warrants.
Austin James Clayton was arrested Aug. 25 on complaints of driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding Coweta warrants (12).
Carla Balbina Fain was arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of outstanding Wagoner County warrants (10).
Matthew Reed Jenkins was arrested Aug. 29 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting open container and driving on left side of roadway.
David Allen Lichtenwalter was arrested Aug. 30 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance, unsafe lane use, driving under suspension and obstructing an officer.
Melanie Elizabeth Moore was arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper tag display.
Christopher Lee Juanito Noear was arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of outstanding Wagoner County warrants (x4).
Austin Andrew Parks was arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of outstanding local warrants (2), expired or no vehicle tag, no driver’s license and no security verification.
Franklin Edward Robinson Jr. was arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of threatening to perform act of violence.
Don Olen Shockley was arrested Sept. 1 on complaints of violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance and failure to comply with Compulsory Insurance Law.
Carl James Williams was arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of outstanding local warrants (x4).
