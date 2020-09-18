Coweta Police Arrests for the period ending Sept. 17, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending Sept. 17, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Carlos Carrosco-Mendoza, was arrested Sept. 13 on complaints of aggravated driving under the influence, violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic and operating a motor vehicle without driver’s license.

Christopher William Chase, was arrested Sept. 11 on complaints of outstanding local warrants (3).

Carla Balbina Fain, was arrested Sept. 10 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.

Rachel Marie Fields, was arrested Sept. 15 on complaints of outstanding local warrants (2).

Kenneth Allen Peterman, was arrested Sept. 14 on complaints of outstanding local warrants (2).