Coweta Police Arrests for the period ending Sept. 10, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending Sept. 16, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Christle Leann Bennett-Barnes, was arrested Sept. 9 on complaints of domestic violence.
Saundra J. Blackmon, was arrested Sept. 5 on complaints of speeding, failure to register vehicle within 30 days from date of purchase, driving under suspension and obstructing an officer.
Amy Lynn Carroll, was arrested Sept. 5 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance, transporting an open container and speeding (first offense).
Christopher William Chase, was arrested Sept. 10 on complaints of outstanding Wagoner County misdemeanor warrants (x2).
Mark Anthony Dugger, was arrested Sept. 7 on complaints of driving under the influence (second offence in 10 years), transporting open container and driving under suspension.
Amber Marie Mitchell, was arrested Sept. 4 on complaints of domestic abuse in the presence of a child and domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Nealon Eugene Simmons, was arrested Sept. 4 on complaints of possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering.
Lydia Marie Summers, was arrested Sept. 3 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance.
Catherine Paige Timmons, was arrested Sept. 4 on complaints of defective equipment, transporting open container and possession of marijuana.
Terry Curtis Westlake, was arrested Sept. 8 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance, transporting open container and full time and attention to driving.
Carl James Williams, was arrested Sept. 2 on complaints of outstanding local warrants (x4).
