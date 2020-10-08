 Skip to main content
Coweta Police Arrests for the period ending Oct. 7, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending Oct. 7, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Brandy Baker, was arrested Oct. 1 on complaints of felon carries or possesses any firearm, possession of schedule I or II (except marijuana, first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Koty Thomas Goodell, was arrested Oct. 7 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, causes, aids, abets or encourages a minor child to distribute, dispense or possess a controlled dangerous substance and minor under 21 in possession of beer.

Matthew Alexander-Cloud Hardin, was arrested Oct. 4 on complaints of driving motor vehicle with a breath alcohol content of 0.08 or more and held on a hold out of Washington County.

Lauren Shay Price, was arrested Oct. 3 on complaints of public intoxication and transporting open container.

Terry Jonathan Smith, was arrested Oct. 7 on complaints of domestic abuse in the presence of a child.

Matthew Chebon Warrington, was arrested Oct. 3 on complaints of aggravated driving under the influence.

Chantelle Marie Young, was arrested Feb. 2 on complaints of giving firearm to any convicted person.

Charles Ray Edwards, was arrested Aug. 3

JUVENILE ARRESTS

A 17-year-old male was arrested Oct. 7 on complaints of minor in possession of tobacco/e-cigarettes, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

