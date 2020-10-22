Coweta Police Arrests for the period ending Oct. 22, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending Oct. 22, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Randi Jean Burris, was arrested Oct. 19 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Stephahn Jahleil Cooper, was arrested Oct. 16 on complaints of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (first offense) and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Wesley Lawrence Havener, was arrested Oct. 16 on complaints of outstanding Okmulgee County warrants for domestic assault and battery and obstruction.

Joshua Devon Phillips, was arrested Oct. 18 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant, driving under suspension, no security verification and turning a vehicle at an intersection, public or private road or driveway without a signal.