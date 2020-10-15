Coweta Police Arrests for the period ending Oct. 14, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending Oct. 14, 2020.

Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.

Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.

ARRESTS

Austin James Clayton, was arrested Oct. 13 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.

Brent Kyle Deacon, was arrested Oct. 14 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance, second offense within 10 years and failure to remain at the scene of an accident that damages a vehicle to fulfill requirements.

Koty Thomas Goodell, was arrested Oct. 7 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, causes, aids, abets or encourages a minor child to distribute, dispense or possess a controlled dangerous substance and minor under 21 years of age in possession of beer.