Coweta Police Arrests for the period ending Oct. 14, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending Oct. 14, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Austin James Clayton, was arrested Oct. 13 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.
Brent Kyle Deacon, was arrested Oct. 14 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substance, second offense within 10 years and failure to remain at the scene of an accident that damages a vehicle to fulfill requirements.
Koty Thomas Goodell, was arrested Oct. 7 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, causes, aids, abets or encourages a minor child to distribute, dispense or possess a controlled dangerous substance and minor under 21 years of age in possession of beer.
Maryann Marie Kennedy, was arrested Oct. 12 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, no driver’s license and improper lane use.
Chance Tyler Kidd, was arrested Oct. 11 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance and violating maximum and minimum speed limits.
Jim Whitman Littlehead, was arrested Oct. 9 on complaints of larceny of merchandise from a retailer and public intoxication.
Kristin Nicole Nunley, was arrested Oct. 14 on complaints of an active warrant for trespassing.
Tristan Chance Ressler, was arrested Oct. 11 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance.
Palma Diego Sandoval, was arrested Oct. 9 on complaints of driving with a breath alcohol content of 0.08 or more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!