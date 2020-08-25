Coweta Police Arrests for the period ending Aug. 26, 2020

Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending Aug. 28, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Raul Ortega Aguayo was arrested Aug. 14 on complaints of domestic abuse and first degree burglary.
Matthew Allen Barbee was arrested Aug. 20 on complaints of petit larceny and possession of controlled dangerous substance
Isaiah Elvis Barillas was arrested Aug. 20 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.
Dominique Alexandria Barrick was arrested Aug. 24 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance (heroine).
Bobby Wayne Bowlin was arrested Aug. 12 on complaints of domestic abuse it the presence of a child, kidnapping, disrupt, prevent or interrupt emergency telephone call and resisting executive officer.
Hugolindo Rumaldo Bravo Morales was arrested Aug. 17 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol, no driver’s license and left of center.
Laurel Elizabeth Dotts was arrested Aug. 24 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, expired or no vehicle tag and no security verification.
Henry T. Miller was arrested Aug. 14 on complaints of assault and battery by means of a deadly weapon and reckless conduct while having any weapon.
Michael Anthony Parker was arrested Aug. 18 on complaints of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Jarret Robert Priddy was arrested Aug. 16 on complaints of operating a motor vehicle without a license, falsely personating another, possession of Schedule I or II (except marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, expired or no vehicle tag and no security verification.
John Clinton Roop was arrested Aug. 22 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant and outstanding Wagoner County warrant.
Robin Dale Sutton was arrested Aug. 19 on complaints of an outstanding local arrant.
Robert E. Tweddell Jr. was arrested Aug. 19 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance.