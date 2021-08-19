Coweta PD PSA: Keep an eye on your vehicles

The Coweta Police Department is asking that all citizens make an extra effort to not leave any items of value in their vehicles overnight and that they remember to lock their vehicles.

Making sure any security cameras are aimed to also cover your driveway if possible and adding outdoor lighting to your parking area at your home are two additional choices that can make your vehicle less likely to be the target of a break-in or other crimes related to vehicles.

If you have any concerns or questions, you are encouraged to call the Coweta Police Department's non-emergency line at (918) 486-2121.