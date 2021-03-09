Coweta opens 5A boys state basketball tournament Thursday

Coweta is in the Class 5A state boys basketball tournament for the fourth time in seven years.
The eighth-ranked Tigers (14-6) will face No. 6 Sapulpa (12-10) in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Owasso High School.
“The only reason that Sapulpa isn’t better than 12-10 is because it plays with the big boys in the Frontier Conference,” Coweta coach Brandon Maddux said. “Sapulpa is very athletic. But if we can rebound and take care of the ball, we’ll be all right.”
Coweta qualified with a 70-64 win over Oklahoma City Southeast in the area consolation final Saturday at Midwest City Carl Albert. Na’Kylan Starks and Mason Ford led the Tigers with 15 points each while Jacob Mills added 14.
“We had balanced scoring as we usually do,” Maddux said. “We have shooters, slashers and an inside threat.”
Coweta was up by 16 in the first half, but Southeast cut its deficit to 2 in the fourth quarter.
“It was a rollercoaster,” Maddux said. “In the fourth quarter it felt like the wheels were coming off and I was thinking, what’s going on? But then we made a couple 3s and came up with a couple stops.
“Our players made plays when they had to like they have all year. This has been a fun group to coach on and off the court.”
In Maddox’s previous two seasons at Coweta’s helm, the Tigers went 12-12 and 14-12. In ‘19, the Tigers lost by two points in a regional opener and last year were eliminated with a three-point loss in an area opener.
“Our kids have more experience, they know how to make plays and are better prepared this year,” Maddux said.
Coweta bounced back after an 82-42 loss to top-ranked Carl Albert on the previous night. Regional champions that lose a heartbreaker or spend a lot of energy in the area title game often struggle in the area consolation final, so with the Tigers down by 20 in the third quarter, Maddux made the decision to take out his starters so they would be in for Saturday’s game.
“I pulled the guys out early and told them I knew the next night would be a battle and I wanted them fresh,” Maddux said. “When we left there that night, I told them to put that game us and be ready to go (Saturday).”
If Coweta wins in the state quarterfinals, it would play against the Lawton MacArthur/Shawnee winner in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Owasso. The championship game is set at 2 p.m. Saturday at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center. Coweta is looking for its first state tournament win since 1996.
The Lady Tigers, however, aren’t going to the state tournament after qualifying the past three years. They finished with a 13-10 record and one win short of state after a 58-36 loss to El Reno in the area consolation final Saturday at Tahlequah. Coweta advanced to that game with a 52-34 win over McAlester on Thursday.