Coweta opens 5A boys state basketball tournament Thursday

In Maddox’s previous two seasons at Coweta’s helm, the Tigers went 12-12 and 14-12. In ‘19, the Tigers lost by two points in a regional opener and last year were eliminated with a three-point loss in an area opener.

“Our kids have more experience, they know how to make plays and are better prepared this year,” Maddux said.

Coweta bounced back after an 82-42 loss to top-ranked Carl Albert on the previous night. Regional champions that lose a heartbreaker or spend a lot of energy in the area title game often struggle in the area consolation final, so with the Tigers down by 20 in the third quarter, Maddux made the decision to take out his starters so they would be in for Saturday’s game.

“I pulled the guys out early and told them I knew the next night would be a battle and I wanted them fresh,” Maddux said. “When we left there that night, I told them to put that game us and be ready to go (Saturday).”

If Coweta wins in the state quarterfinals, it would play against the Lawton MacArthur/Shawnee winner in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Owasso. The championship game is set at 2 p.m. Saturday at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center. Coweta is looking for its first state tournament win since 1996.

The Lady Tigers, however, aren’t going to the state tournament after qualifying the past three years. They finished with a 13-10 record and one win short of state after a 58-36 loss to El Reno in the area consolation final Saturday at Tahlequah. Coweta advanced to that game with a 52-34 win over McAlester on Thursday.

