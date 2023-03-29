The City of Coweta Council will purchase a 72 x 32 foot mobile home/office for firefighters who were forced to move when two kinds of mold were discovered in the city’s current location.

This decision came about during a Monday Special Meeting on March 20.

The old facility has been used for decades and has been fighting a constant mold battle with water and not flames, as their other job requires.

There was discussion on the three choices of mobile living quarters, trying to fix the mold again or leave the department permanent residents in Coweta’s Best Western Plus hotel.

“They need to stay together for morale and I think all should all be together,” said Mayor Evette Young.

The new quarters will be behind the current fire station and remain there for two years. The new fire department would have been built by now if COVID had interrupted earlier plans.

The new facility should arrive sometime this week or next for the 21 firefighters and two administrators to live in.

The police department has offered to move some of its parking spots to allow the new building to be used.

Recently, test came back on the mold found and the company suggested the firemen get out. It is not the bad black mold, but still one that add to any allergy problems.

“This is an emergency situation,” said City Manager Roger Kolman.

The Council approved the decision unanimously.

Coweta will use ARPA funds to pay for the temporary location.

Kolman added, “We will be at that location for at least two years.”