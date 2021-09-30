Coweta officers respond to report of student with gun at school; no threat

Coweta police received a report of a possible gun or a student intending to get a gun Thursday morning in the Coweta Public Schools district, and now believe there is no credible threat.

Officers responded to Coweta High School just after 8 a.m. and conducted a full search of students’ backpacks and bags on school bus No. 1. The bus was headed to Northwest Elementary school at the time, but pulled over at the high school so officers could do a precautionary search.

By 8:07 a.m., city officials said no weapons were found and the bus went back on its route to drop off students.

