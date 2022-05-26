 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coweta natives make dean’s list at Southwestern College

Southwestern College

Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college, founded in 1885 by Methodists in south central Kansas.

Top scholars at Southwestern College and at Southwestern College Professional Studies in Winfield, Kan. have been announced with the release of the Dean's Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester.

Nick Frink and Paige Roberts, from Coweta, were honored with the prestigious recognition.

Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.

