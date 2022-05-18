 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coweta native named to president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University

Kennadi Rusell, of Coweta, was recently named to the prestigious winter 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

