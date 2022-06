Nathan Gray, from Coweta, has been named to the Missouri University of Science and Technology honor roll list for the spring 2022 semester.

Gray is a senior and studying civil engineering.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,200 students in Rolla, MO.