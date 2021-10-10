Coweta native completes CDC public health program: 'Opportunities are endless'

“I’m at a great spot in my life where I have an opportunity to figure out what I want,” Posey said. “I have the time. I want to learn and do as much as I can. I’ll never know how far my potential can go until I hit a wall.”

Posey knows her success is not just attributed to her drive. In particular, Posey’s Coweta High School chemistry teacher, Mr. Shultz, played an integral role in her love for science.

“It was in his class that I really found a love for science, especially chemistry, which set me down the path that I am now. The class also really started me to want to push myself as much as I could. It was a hard class, but it was so fulfilling once I had finished,” Posey said.

She owes a lot of her success to her family and the OSU faculty for supporting her, as well.

As for what’s next in life, Posey knows her opportunities are endless, which is exciting in itself. In the Fall, she’ll be pursuing at least a master’s degree to become a Registered Dietitian (RD), and quite possibly, a Ph.D. down the road. Counseling and clinical nutrition is appealing to her, but so is taking her skills to the population level.

Like she firmly believes, the opportunities are clearly limitless.

