Coweta mural brings community history to life

His mural wall at The Tractor Yard is 180-feet wide by 15-feet high. While most of the paint is put on with rollers, he is also utilizing an air brush, his fingers and even washcloths to blend paint into a colorful work of art.

Among the challenges of working with such a big canvas is painting around fixed obstructions such as electrical meter boxes and pipes.

“I thought the difficulty would be painting on the surface, but that’s easy to accomplish if it’s primed. The weather is my main enemy,” Williams explained. “I can paint until 1:30 p.m., but after that my wall is in full sun and I can’t see. This requires shade, and each elevation is in shade at some point of the day.”

He said painting anything below head height is easy. The challenge comes in painting above that where he has difficulty seeing things close up.

“I have to climb down the ladder and back up into the church (Coweta Assembly) parking lot to see what I’ve done,” the artist said. “I average walking three miles a day just while I’m painting. So far, I’ve walked over 50 miles just too look at my work.”

Williams spends about three and a half hours a day, seven days a week working on the project, provided the wall is not wet.