Coweta mural brings community history to life

Simon Williams is a name synonymous with painting murals in Coweta. His nature scene on the side of the Indigo Tie Dye Company building in the downtown Broadway District has attracted hundreds who wish to have their photos taken with colorful butterfly wings and flowers.
Now, his work has moved to Highway 51 where he is transforming the west side of The Tractor Yard’s new showroom facility into a work of art that features historic Coweta scenes.
The old cotton gin, a lumber yard and the downtown water towers are just a few of the many items showcased in his work at 29861 State Hwy. 51.
Williams, an England native, is well versed with Coweta’s historical past. During his 15-year tenure as building inspector for the City of Coweta, he restored old community photos and enlarged them for display in the new city hall facility.
The Swaringim family, who owns the Tractor Yard, commissioned the freelance artist to paint the mural from some of the old, historic photos.
Williams holds a degree in fine arts from a university in England. When he immigrated to the United States in 2004, he opened Colorview Portraits, an art and photo studio in Owasso.
His specialty was painting portraits from photos submitted by patrons.
Williams now operates his business primarily from home, but his mural painting talents are becoming more well-known with each passing project.
His mural wall at The Tractor Yard is 180-feet wide by 15-feet high. While most of the paint is put on with rollers, he is also utilizing an air brush, his fingers and even washcloths to blend paint into a colorful work of art.
Among the challenges of working with such a big canvas is painting around fixed obstructions such as electrical meter boxes and pipes.
“I thought the difficulty would be painting on the surface, but that’s easy to accomplish if it’s primed. The weather is my main enemy,” Williams explained. “I can paint until 1:30 p.m., but after that my wall is in full sun and I can’t see. This requires shade, and each elevation is in shade at some point of the day.”
He said painting anything below head height is easy. The challenge comes in painting above that where he has difficulty seeing things close up.
“I have to climb down the ladder and back up into the church (Coweta Assembly) parking lot to see what I’ve done,” the artist said. “I average walking three miles a day just while I’m painting. So far, I’ve walked over 50 miles just too look at my work.”
Williams spends about three and a half hours a day, seven days a week working on the project, provided the wall is not wet.
In just over a month, he has 68 hours of painting time in on the mural and estimates it will take 200 hours to complete the project.
So what is it about murals that he likes most?
“I particularly like that everyone can see my painting,” he admitted. “With portraits, I could easily spend 100 hours on one small painting. Yet no one other than me or the customer would see it. Now, being on Highway 51, tens of thousands of people will see my painting.”
A lot of people are stopping by to inquire about his work as well.
In the days and weeks ahead, those watching The Tractor Yard mural develop will see animals and people added to the wall. When all of the scenes are completed, it will be a very thorough portrayal of Coweta’s past.
When the showroom is open for business, the mural will be well lit at night for all to see.
It is definitely a mural that will have people talking.
