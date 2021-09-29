Coweta math classroom transforms into Quiktrip

A sixth grade, Mission Intermediate Grade Center math classroom was transformed into a QuikTrip convenience store on Monday to give students invaluable lessons working with money.

The idea stemmed from Ms. Wilcox — a sixth grade mathematics teacher at Coweta’s Mission Intermediate Grade Center.

The transformation also happened to be on the same day the Tulsa-based convenience store chain confirmed that they’re thinking about building a travel center in Oklahoma City.

According to pictures posted on the Mission Intermediate Grade Center Facebook page, Quiktrip cups were available on all the tables with pencils, and a store was projected on the smart board. The classroom door was decorated with red construction paper, included with a white sheet of paper saying, “Welcome to Quiktrip.” QT bags can also be seen on the walls.

Ms. Wilcox even sported a red shirt with a QT ball cap, similar to what a clerk would be wearing. Every student had their own clerk name tag, as well.