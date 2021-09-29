Coweta math classroom transforms into Quiktrip

A sixth grade, Mission Intermediate Grade Center math classroom was transformed into a QuikTrip convenience store on Monday to give students invaluable lessons working with money.
The idea stemmed from Ms. Wilcox — a sixth grade mathematics teacher at Coweta’s Mission Intermediate Grade Center.
The transformation also happened to be on the same day the Tulsa-based convenience store chain confirmed that they’re thinking about building a travel center in Oklahoma City.
According to pictures posted on the Mission Intermediate Grade Center Facebook page, Quiktrip cups were available on all the tables with pencils, and a store was projected on the smart board. The classroom door was decorated with red construction paper, included with a white sheet of paper saying, “Welcome to Quiktrip.” QT bags can also be seen on the walls.
Ms. Wilcox even sported a red shirt with a QT ball cap, similar to what a clerk would be wearing. Every student had their own clerk name tag, as well.
Students got to be QT cashiers for the day. They drew ‘scenarios’ from the cups and had to answer them. For example, one scenario was: “Someone pays with 15 quarters, 10 dimes, five nickels and 25 pennies. How much money do they have?”
Another scenario was: “You are counting the money from the register at the end of the shift. You count four $20 bills, 12 $10 bills, 25 $5 bills, 22 $1 bills, three quarters, four dimes and 12 nickels. How much money did QT make this shift?"
Students were also given place cards showing how much everything cost in the store.
The Facebook post further stated, “Mrs. Wilcox is always doing fun and innovative math with her students. Great job Mrs. Wilcox!”