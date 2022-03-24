Coweta man publishes novel, ‘Oklahoma Odyssey’

After 10 years in the making, tenured author and farmer, John Mort, is excited to announce that his newest book, “Oklahoma Odyssey” is finally complete.

Originally from Missouri, Mort and his wife made the trip southwest about two years ago.

His first book was published in 1987, “Tanks”— a compilation of Vietnam War stories. It won a contest sponsored by the University of Missouri of Kansas City, and it was used as a textbook in a college class at one time. Since then, his career as an author has been steady to say the least, with 11 books attached to his name.

Mort is a Vietnam veteran, and most of his fiction has been about the war. He served the First Cavalry and afterwards attended the University of Iowa, receiving MFA and MLS degrees. He’s also written a lot of stories set in the Ozarks.

This new book, however, “Oklahoma Odyssey,” is a little bit of a departure from his usual published pieces. It’s a western novel about the Land Run of 1893 into the Cherokee Outlet. The settings are in Kansas, Missouri, and of course, Oklahoma. The characters are mostly Mennonites or Osage. In Mort’s words, “Mennonites don’t seek revenge.”

Mort has always been fascinated by Westerns, specifically the Land Run. In fact, he attributes his interest to writing and researching about the topic for his book to a novel he read in high school.

“It was so well written and it definitely stuck with me,” Mort said. “It struck my fancy, and there are so many elements about it.”

There were such a big mix of people that made the Land Run, Mort recalls through his research.

“All to get this land that wasn’t really there’s. It was kind of taken from the Cherokee’s, that sort of took it from the Osage. The Indians didn’t have plotted spaces or deeds back then. It was hunting grounds for them — that really torched history. The Civil War had a lot to do with it, too.”

“Oklahoma Odyssey” takes place in the late fall of 1892, when an outlaw by the name of Eddie Mole shoots a freighter, Barney Kreider, in Jericho Springs, Kans. Some people in the community urged Barney’s son, “Euly” to take revenge. However, Euly is a Mennonite and Mennonities don’t seek revenge, Mort writes. Instead, he teams up with Osage acquaintances and starts selling goods and livestock to the settlers converging on Caldwell, Kans. for the land run occurring in the Cherokee Outlet.

Although it’s a narrative, Mort describes his new book as an anti-revenge novel. Violence is always preferred to be opted out. Mort may even tell you it is a neglected, historical event in western history.

“Dealing with Mennonites, they are not violent,” Mort described. “Or I guess they sometimes can be, but they don’t want to be. They are similar to the Amish — they forgive their enemies.”

However, there is a violent element at the end, Mort said. “We have to keep the western lovers happy!”

Mort has written 11 books, including “Solider in Paradise” and “Down along the Piney: Ozark Stories. “ He’s even written a number of short stories appearing in a plethora of publications, including the New Yorker and the Chicago Tribune.

“I wouldn’t recommend an author’s life for anybody,” Mort said with a laugh. “But when you get the book done, finally, it is a wonderful feeling. Some of those scenes you don’t know how you wrote. It’s a good feeling.”

Mort has been researching and traveling for his book, “Oklahoma Odyssey” for nearly 10 years.

The 324-page book, from the University of Nebraska Press/Bison Books, is available for purchase on Amazon. It will appear in nearby bookstores in April.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.