Coweta man in jail after 2.5 hour standoff Tuesday

A Coweta man is behind bars after a 2.5 standoff involving an 'agitated' man with guns in his home, according to Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell.

The standoff stemmed from a domestic dispute Monday evening involving Justin Holmes, 45, and a woman believed to be his significant other, Bell said.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the woman reported an incident of domestic violence and threats of additional violence against her from Holmes. She told officers Holmes was in an agitated state, and he had guns in his home.

“We take that very seriously,” Bell said.

Coweta officers, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrived at Holmes’ home at 420 W. Sycamore St. They confirmed Holmes was agitated, and he consistently told officers he didn’t want them on his property. Bell said Holmes slammed the door in officers’ faces.

Since responding personnel knew Holmes had gun, Bell said they set up a perimeter around his home to keep everyone involved safe while they attempted to get Holmes out of the house.

Bell said officers did not see Holmes holding a gun at any point. However, it was difficult to see what he was doing on the inside because he wouldn’t come out of the house, Bell said.