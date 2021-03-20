Coweta Lady Tigers receive All-Metro Lakes Girls Basketball honors

Coweta’s Linda Brice was named the All-Metro Lakes Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday, March 17, while several other Coweta players also took home league honors.
Brice averaged 18.4 points per game during her 2020-2021 senior campaign and amassed over 1,400 career points.
The Tulsa World’s Mike Brown bestowed Brice with player of the week honors in February and noted her as a “serial disrupter” on defense, while also giving a nod to her 3.9 rebounds per game.
Brice’s work on the hardwood also earned her a nomination for the Tulsa-area Ms. Outside basketball honor earlier this year.
The league also announced its all-conference team as voted on by league coaches, with several Coweta Lady Tigers making the cut or receiving honorable mentions.
Coweta’s Alexxia Mercer was given all-conference first team honors. She averaged 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during the 2020-2021 season while also becoming the school’s career rebound leader.
Mercer also earned a Tulsa World Ms. Inside nomination earlier this year from Mike Brown for her work near the basket.
Joining Mercer on the all-conference first team were Tahlequah’s Kacey Fishinghawk, Tatum Havens and Faith Springwater, as well as Pryor’s Kaylee Alt.
All-conference second team honors went to Coweta’s Allyson Mercer.
She is joined by Grove’s Anna Bacon and Kolby Boyett, Tahlequah’s Smalls Goudeau and Collinsville’s Abbey Stamper.
All-conference honorable mentions also included Coweta’s Kyliee Addington, Hannah Meadows and Moriah Reed.
Grove forward Rory Geer was recognized as Metro Lakes Conference girls basketball player of the year for the third straight season.
Geer, a University of Central Oklahoma signee, scored more than 1,600 points and grabbed almost 700 rebounds over four starting seasons. She led the Ridgerunners to back-to-back Metro Lakes titles as a sophomore and junior and back-to-back 4A state tournament berths as a junior and senior.
Tahlequah’s David Qualls, who guided the Tigers to a Class 5A state runner-up finish, was named coach of the year.
Qualls’ second-ranked Tigers won the 2020-21 conference title, went 23-3 overall and had 16 consecutive wins before falling to top-ranked Sapulpa, 58-49, in the 5A final.
Pryor's Rhett Looney was named defensive player of the year.