Coweta Lady Tigers receive All-Metro Lakes Girls Basketball honors

Coweta’s Linda Brice was named the All-Metro Lakes Girls Basketball Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday, March 17, while several other Coweta players also took home league honors.

Brice averaged 18.4 points per game during her 2020-2021 senior campaign and amassed over 1,400 career points.

The Tulsa World’s Mike Brown bestowed Brice with player of the week honors in February and noted her as a “serial disrupter” on defense, while also giving a nod to her 3.9 rebounds per game.

Brice’s work on the hardwood also earned her a nomination for the Tulsa-area Ms. Outside basketball honor earlier this year.

The league also announced its all-conference team as voted on by league coaches, with several Coweta Lady Tigers making the cut or receiving honorable mentions.

Coweta’s Alexxia Mercer was given all-conference first team honors. She averaged 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during the 2020-2021 season while also becoming the school’s career rebound leader.

Mercer also earned a Tulsa World Ms. Inside nomination earlier this year from Mike Brown for her work near the basket.