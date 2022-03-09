Coweta High School Valedictorians, Salutatorians named for Class of 2022

The Valedictorians and Salutatorians for Coweta High School’s Class of 2022 have officially been announced.

Valedictorians: Sean Anderson, Ella Harmon, Layne Havlik, Kade Williams, Alyssa Woolf

To attain Valedictorian status, a student must have been in continuous enrollment with Coweta High School during their sophomore, junior and seniors years, and have earned at least three credits in AP courses. Valedictorians also must place in the top two percent of the Senior Class, based on grade point average.

Salutatorians: Wyatt Boomershine, Zachary Glasgow, Allison Goodson, Alexis Harper, Kamryn Lydens

To attain Salutatorian status, a student must be in the top three to five percent of their Senior Class, based on grade point average. Those students must have also been in continuous enrollment at Coweta High School during their sophomore, junior and senior years, and have earned at least three credits in AP courses.