Coweta High School student honored as academic all-stater

Coweta High School science teacher Gordon Shultz congratulated Layne Havlik, an Academic All-Stater from Broken Arrow, during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Banquet, held recently in Oklahoma City.

Havlik, a 2022 graduate of Coweta High School, was among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were honored by the foundation as Academic All-Staters.

She received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by Helmerich & Payne Inc. Shultz was Havlik’s honored teacher guest at the banquet.