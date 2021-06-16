Coweta High School student honored as Academic All-Stater

Coweta’s Madison Goeppinger knows a thing or two about working hard.

She was among 100 seniors from Oklahoma Public Schools honored at the 35th Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Awards May 22 in Tulsa.

At the ceremony, Goeppinger was recognized as an Academic All-Stater.

According to the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, an Academic All-Stater is a student who has “demonstrated academic excellence and who has excelled within his or her own particular learning environment. It is a nominated position.”

In addition, she received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by H.E. Rainbolt.

Goeppinger’s resume speaks for itself.

Goeppinger is chapter president of Future Farmers of America. She earned a team first place as captain in the Oklahoma State FFA Poultry Judging Team and first place in the individual Oklahoma State Food Science Contest.

She also serves as county president for 4-H, winning 12th place at the National 4-H Smallbore Rifle Competition.