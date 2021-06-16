 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coweta High School student honored as Academic All-Stater
0 Comments

Coweta High School student honored as Academic All-Stater

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
061621-wcat-academicallstatep1

Madison Goeppinger was among 100 seniors from Oklahoma Public Schools honored at the 35th Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Awards.

Coweta’s Madison Goeppinger knows a thing or two about working hard.

She was among 100 seniors from Oklahoma Public Schools honored at the 35th Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Awards May 22 in Tulsa.

At the ceremony, Goeppinger was recognized as an Academic All-Stater.

According to the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, an Academic All-Stater is a student who has “demonstrated academic excellence and who has excelled within his or her own particular learning environment. It is a nominated position.”

In addition, she received an Academic All-State scholarship sponsored by H.E. Rainbolt.

Goeppinger’s resume speaks for itself.

Goeppinger is chapter president of Future Farmers of America. She earned a team first place as captain in the Oklahoma State FFA Poultry Judging Team and first place in the individual Oklahoma State Food Science Contest.

She also serves as county president for 4-H, winning 12th place at the National 4-H Smallbore Rifle Competition.

Goeppinger is a Girl Scout, National Honor Society member and captain of the academic team. She participates in a variety of shooting sports, raises and shows rabbits and chickens and enjoys competing in public speaking contests.

Goeppinger plans to study horticulture at Texas A&M University.

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wagoner man dies when hit by train
News

Wagoner man dies when hit by train

Roger Wiley, 62, was walking north on the train tracks near 35th Street East and 80th Street North about a mile northwest of Okay in Wagoner County when a northbound Union Pacific Train pulling 138 cars struck him, state troopers said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News