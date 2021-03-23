Coweta High School names Shelley Self as its Teacher of the Year

“I want them to bring their own individuality into what they do,” Self said. “I ask them to reflect on their experiences. Sometimes I’m pleasantly surprised by their answers because they have memories of maybe something a grandparent has said or passed on. I think those personal connections are important in their artwork and makes them more invested in what they’re doing.”

In a world overrun with the idea of perfection, Self also encourages her students to take risks that may not always turn out ideal, but lead to teachable moments.

“I want them to be risk takers and that’s the hard part. Taking risks is scary,” said Self. “You want things to be perfect, but you’re not always going to be perfect. If it doesn’t work out, then you learn and you move on to the next assignment and you do better. I believe in being a continuous learner. I think it’s very important for the teachers to be just as active in what they’re teaching as well as the students.”

Getting to share her passion for the arts with students is what keeps Self coming back year after year.