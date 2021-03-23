Coweta High School names Shelley Self as its Teacher of the Year

Coweta Public Schools has announced Art Teacher Shelley Self as its Coweta High School Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
“I’ve been very blessed,” said Self. “I have been a Teacher of the Year before, so this is not the first time that I’ve been blessed with this honor. It’s great because your peers think highly of what you’re doing. I have a lot of support here at the high school and I want to be a strong advocate for our school. I want our students to have the best.”
Self has been teaching for 29 years, though she admits her plans did not initially involve teaching at all.
“I think I evolved into it,” she said. “When I was little, I always thought I’d be that artist, but that artist continued to grow and what I was doing was teaching and helping others. I’ve done different things that when I reflect back, I can see those steps were evolving even though in my head, I didn’t really know that that was my focus. So, unbeknownst to me, the art teacher was in there.”
Self has previously taught Sunday School art classes and given private art lessons while still in high school, as well as worked as a graduate assistant in college for non-art and non-design majors.
But for nearly three decades now, Self has focused her efforts in teaching ninth through 12th grade students, encouraging them to find their own individualism through art.
“I want them to bring their own individuality into what they do,” Self said. “I ask them to reflect on their experiences. Sometimes I’m pleasantly surprised by their answers because they have memories of maybe something a grandparent has said or passed on. I think those personal connections are important in their artwork and makes them more invested in what they’re doing.”
In a world overrun with the idea of perfection, Self also encourages her students to take risks that may not always turn out ideal, but lead to teachable moments.
“I want them to be risk takers and that’s the hard part. Taking risks is scary,” said Self. “You want things to be perfect, but you’re not always going to be perfect. If it doesn’t work out, then you learn and you move on to the next assignment and you do better. I believe in being a continuous learner. I think it’s very important for the teachers to be just as active in what they’re teaching as well as the students.”
Getting to share her passion for the arts with students is what keeps Self coming back year after year.
“I’m passionate about the arts and to be able to share what I love with students, I’m hoping it will allow them to learn some appreciation,” she said. “I think sometimes we just take things for granted. We’re consumers and everything around us has been designed by someone, so stop and look and appreciate those things.”
For the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made teaching art to students especially difficult and forced Self to get even more creative.
“It was a strong struggle when we went virtual because in art, I do a lot of demonstrations,” she said. “The pandemic really forced me out of my safety net and made me become more innovative. I had to learn how to shoot some how-to videos and how to edit. I’m even learning how to put music to it. The great thing is that I can still use these things and go back and edit to make it better.”
Self’s reward for her continual efforts can also sometimes be years in the making.
“Sometimes you don’t know that you’ve impacted a student. It might be a long time, maybe even after they’ve graduated, before you hear from them. Then all of a sudden, they drop you a message and it just makes it that much more rewarding. When you have a student that you know had a hard time in school, and you see them doing great, that’s special. I hope that through my efforts, I’m expanding their horizons.”
