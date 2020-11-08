Coweta High School, I-High move to distance learning until Dec. 1; no other schools affected

Coweta Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes announced Sunday that all students in grades 9-12 will transition to distance learning for the next two weeks. School is expected to resume on campus Tuesday, Dec. 1 following Thanksgiving break and a district distance learning day

All other schools will continue to attend class on campus at this time.

Sunday’s announcement comes as CHS and I-High have 10 staff members and 71 students who are in quarantine. One staff member and four students have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Some of the positive test results came over the weekend so contact tracing continues and the quarantine numbers are expected to increase,” Holmes said. “After considering student health and supervision concerns, we have made this difficult decision to move to distance learning in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.”

Holmes said as more COVID-19 cases are being confirmed across the state, including in our community, the public should remain vigilant.