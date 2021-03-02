Coweta High School hosts national letter of intent signing for 12 Tiger athletes

Lady Tiger Cheer celebrated Holly Kroll, who will continue her career at Connors State College.

Tiger Football celebrated two players. Brent Barlow will continue his career at Rhodes College and Justin Hines will continue his career at Oklahoma State University.

Lady Tiger Softball celebrated Sherri Mason, who will continue her career at Southern Illinois University.

Head Softball Coach Blake Dunn noted Mason’s impact in just the one year she played shortstop for the Lady Tigers.

“Sherri is a very special player. She was only with us for a year, but she made a big impact on the team with her talent and her leadership. We are sad to see her go, but we look forward to seeing all the things she will accomplish at the next level,” he said.

Tiger Cross Country and Track celebrated two players. Wyatt Fincher will continue his career at Oklahoma City University, while Ryleigh Hale will continue her career at John Brown University.

Girls Head Cross Country and Track Coach Mike Wilson reflected on Hale’s six years with his program.