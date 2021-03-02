Coweta High School hosts national letter of intent signing for 12 Tiger athletes

Coweta High School brought 12 of its Tigers together on Feb. 24 to celebrate signing their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level next season.
Tiger Baseball celebrated five players. Grant Jones will continue his career at Connors State College, while Gunnar McCollough will continue his career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Kooper McCoy will continue his career at Ottawa University, Landon Ray will play for Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa and Logan Vaughn will play for Cowley County College.
Head Baseball Coach Cody Pair said his seniors are a “special group” that has led to significant successes in his program.
“These five have been significant varsity starters since they came into our varsity program and will be a huge part of our success this year,” he said. “As freshmen, they were on a Regional Finalist team. As sophomores, they were instrumental in a state semi-final appearance that ended to eventual State Champion Pryor. As juniors, they experienced the heartbreak of a short season and are back as seniors to leave their mark on our program.”
Pair added that three other seniors could also sign letters of intent to continue their careers before season’s end, though they have yet to announce their plans as of press time.
Lady Tiger Cheer celebrated Holly Kroll, who will continue her career at Connors State College.
Tiger Football celebrated two players. Brent Barlow will continue his career at Rhodes College and Justin Hines will continue his career at Oklahoma State University.
Lady Tiger Softball celebrated Sherri Mason, who will continue her career at Southern Illinois University.
Head Softball Coach Blake Dunn noted Mason’s impact in just the one year she played shortstop for the Lady Tigers.
“Sherri is a very special player. She was only with us for a year, but she made a big impact on the team with her talent and her leadership. We are sad to see her go, but we look forward to seeing all the things she will accomplish at the next level,” he said.
Tiger Cross Country and Track celebrated two players. Wyatt Fincher will continue his career at Oklahoma City University, while Ryleigh Hale will continue her career at John Brown University.
Girls Head Cross Country and Track Coach Mike Wilson reflected on Hale’s six years with his program.
“Ryleigh has been with our Cross Country and Track program at Coweta since seventh grade. She is a four-time state qualifier in Cross Country. It has been an honor and a joy to be her coach for the past six years and I know she will be successful in whatever she does,” he said.
Lady Tiger Volleyball celebrated Kaycee Stiles, who will continue her career at Fort Scott Community College.
Head Volleyball Coach Tony Ramos was quick to touch on Stiles’ leadership.
“Kaycee has been a big part of our program. We will miss her since she was one of our leaders and her presence will be missed on the court,” he said. “She leads our team in defense and has 2,011 digs, which is a school record. We wish her well and we are happy and proud of her. We love to see another Lady Tiger go represent our school program in the next level.”
Coweta High School will host another national letter of intent signing celebration at the end of the school year for athletes who make their decisions this spring.