Coweta High rodeo, baseball standout becomes regional finalist in competitive scholarship

To top it all off, Williams said he loves doing interviews. It’s his strong suit.

Next step after that would be a selection out of 250 people in the Midwest region, consisting of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas. The top 150 people in the region get $5,000 a year for the next four years — 20,000 in four college years.

Williams started the whole process in November of 2021. He plans to attend Oklahoma State University, study mechanical engineering and be a part of their rodeo team. In fact, a current OSU Student, and former rodeo partner of his, convinced Williams to apply for the Coca-Cola Scholarship.

Williams primarily competes in Oklahoma High School rodeos, but occasionally he’ll go to other Midwestern states — even as far as Cody, WY.

Williams plays first base for Coweta High School, and his season is right around the corner. Needless to say, he’s keeping busy. But that’s how life has always been for him.

Coweta is home to Williams, and it’s where he’s been for the past five years.