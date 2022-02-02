Coweta High rodeo, baseball standout becomes regional finalist in competitive scholarship

He may be a rodeo star and baseball standout, but Kade Williams, 17, is also one heck of a driven student.
In fact, the Coweta High senior just became a regional finalist in one of the most competitive scholarship programs in the country: The Coca-Cola Scholars Program Scholarship.
To put it in perspective, 65,000 people from across the U.S. applied for the Coca-Cola Scholarship. By the second phase, that number was cut down to 2,500. Phase two required some serious leg work from applicants, including descriptive essays, a stellar transcript and an expansion of their community involvement as students.
They wants to see students do it all, while also keeping a balance.
Williams can now officially say he made it to phase three, which consists of a lengthy interview process with program personnel and former Coca-Cola scholars. That’s where he’s currently at in the process, and his virtual interview is next Friday.
“I’m feeling pretty good actually,” Williams said on Feb. 2. “I’ve been applying for a lot of scholarships and I know every scholarship I apply for has thousands of applicants. It feels pretty good to be part of a narrower list.”
To top it all off, Williams said he loves doing interviews. It’s his strong suit.
Next step after that would be a selection out of 250 people in the Midwest region, consisting of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas. The top 150 people in the region get $5,000 a year for the next four years — 20,000 in four college years.
Williams started the whole process in November of 2021. He plans to attend Oklahoma State University, study mechanical engineering and be a part of their rodeo team. In fact, a current OSU Student, and former rodeo partner of his, convinced Williams to apply for the Coca-Cola Scholarship.
Williams primarily competes in Oklahoma High School rodeos, but occasionally he’ll go to other Midwestern states — even as far as Cody, WY.
Williams plays first base for Coweta High School, and his season is right around the corner. Needless to say, he’s keeping busy. But that’s how life has always been for him.
Coweta is home to Williams, and it’s where he’s been for the past five years.
“I grew up on a ranch and Coweta feels a lot more like home. There are a lot of people that work on ranches or farms that go to Coweta,” he said. “It feels a little bit more personal.”
A typical day for Williams consists of practicing rodeo in the morning, going to school for a few hours in the late-morning and early afternoon, and then he finishes with baseball from about 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. That does not count the animals he has to take care of when he gets home.
But it doesn’t feel like work to him, he said. Williams can definitely keep a balance.
In addition to the Coca Cola Scholarship, Williams is also in the running for Academic All-State.
In his later life, Williams would like to be a product engineer, continue with rodeo, and of course, be living on a ranch.
“I’m just extremely thankful for the opportunities that are given to me,” Williams said. “Whatever I’m blessed to be able to do, I’m just going to be happy with that. However it turns out, it turned out fine in my book.”