Coweta Heritage IGC 6th grade students, teachers to be quarantined for 14 days

An estimated 125 6th grade students and their teachers at Coweta’s Heritage Intermediate Grade Center will be quarantined for the next 14 days after an individual at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. School officials say they will be switched over to the distance learning platform during the quarantine period.
In a letter sent out to affected student families on Thursday, CPS HR Specialist Lindsey Moore said the last date of exposure was on Friday, Sept. 11. The mandatory quarantine dates are Sept. 17-25 and students may return to school on Sept. 28 if they have been fever free and symptom free for three consecutive days before Sept. 28 without the use of a fever reducing medication.
“We understand this is not the ideal situation and is an inconvenience for all involved,” the letter read. “Your students will not be counted absent during this mandatory quarantine and they will be expected to continue with their class assignments.”
The letter includes a symptoms watch list.
“Individuals that have had an exposure and do not display symptoms may consider being tested to prevent spread to others,” Moore wrote. “Ideal time to test after an exposure for an asymptomatic individual is five to seven days from the last date of exposure and/or 5 days from last date of exposure after the quarantine is complete.
“Please note that a negative test result during one’s quarantine does not rule out the risk of testing positive later on in the quarantine.”
Per the Center for Disease Control, quarantine helps prevent the spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or infected with the virus without feeling symptoms. Those in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health and follow directions from their state or local health department.
Students in quarantine are not allowed to attend any school related activities or sports.
Coweta Superintendent Jeff Holmes said district officials are in close communication with the Wagoner County Health Department whose staff determines who should be quarantined when a positive case is reported.
Holmes said while there have been a few individuals quarantined here and there in the district since school began, this is the first quarantine to be prompted at Heritage IGC.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience,” the superintendent said. “This is not the first case in Oklahoma and it will not be the last.”
For more information or concerns, call 918-486-6506 or send an email to lindsey.moore@cowetaps.org.
