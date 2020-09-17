Coweta Heritage IGC 6th grade students, teachers to be quarantined for 14 days

An estimated 125 6th grade students and their teachers at Coweta’s Heritage Intermediate Grade Center will be quarantined for the next 14 days after an individual at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. School officials say they will be switched over to the distance learning platform during the quarantine period.

In a letter sent out to affected student families on Thursday, CPS HR Specialist Lindsey Moore said the last date of exposure was on Friday, Sept. 11. The mandatory quarantine dates are Sept. 17-25 and students may return to school on Sept. 28 if they have been fever free and symptom free for three consecutive days before Sept. 28 without the use of a fever reducing medication.

“We understand this is not the ideal situation and is an inconvenience for all involved,” the letter read. “Your students will not be counted absent during this mandatory quarantine and they will be expected to continue with their class assignments.”

The letter includes a symptoms watch list.