Coweta Growth: Upgraded wastewater treatment facility in the works

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the population of Coweta was 9,642.

The construction phase has been halted due to supply chain issues, Kolman said. Once it begins, he’d expect it to take about a year before it’s fully complete and operational.

“That end of the water cycle is not very exciting to people,” Kolman said. “But it’s a very important part of what our Public Works team does. For the near term, it’s probably going to be the most regulated of what we do.”

That is because everything that goes into the wastewater treatment plant eventually goes into the Arkansas River. There are a large amount of EPA and DEQ regulations that go into wastewater treatment, Kolman added.

It’s why it’s important now, and in the wake of an expanded wastewater treatment plant, that residents’ stay cognizant of what they put down the toilet or in the sink. If it’s toxic or dangerous, it has a good shot of entering the wastewater treatment facility. Theoretically, it could also end up in the Arkansas River or downstream into someone else’s drinking water. It’s a lose-lose situation for all, and it could get awfully expensive.