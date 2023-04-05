The man who robbed a Coweta Kum & Go and shot a store employee multiple times was sentenced to life in prison on March 27.

According to Coweta Police, Ellic Hayden, 28, entered the Kum & Go on November 20, 2021. When the register was opened to get change, Hayden pulled out a pistol and told the clerk to give him the money. He then shot the clerk multiple times. The victim had to be transported by AirEvac to St. John’s hospital in Tulsa.

“It was murder, but for a miracle,” declared District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp. “Thankfully, the victim survived his injuries from this horrific attack.”

In an effort to identify and locate the shooter, the Coweta Police Department released surveillance video from the night of the attack. They were told by an anonymous caller that the shooter appeared to be Ellic Hayden.

Law enforcement then learned that Hayden had bragged about the incident and claimed credit for his role in the attack. Investigators also found the black face mask Hayden wore during the robbery and were able to confirm his identity through a DNA test.

Hayden was charged with Count 1: Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Count 2: Assault and Battery with Deadly Weapon, and Count 3: Entering Premises While Masked. He entered a blind plea in Wagoner County District Court on Feb. 3, before District Judge Douglas Kirkley.

Judge Kirkley sentenced Hayden to 25 years for Count 1, Life for Count 2, and three years for Count 3.