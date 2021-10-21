Coweta freshman shoots rare deer with white spots

It’s safe to say that 14-year-old Trent McCollough has a good eye for rare species.

On Oct. 15, the Coweta Intermediate High School freshman shot an incredibly, rare deer in northern Osage County by Pawhuska. It was a pie bald — known for white spots around its body. The belly and tail was mostly pure white, with scattered spots around its upper torso and ears.

It’s a genetic abnormality, McCollough described.

McCollough shot it with a .300 Winchester Magnum on the first day of youth rifle season around 6:30 a.m. He was 140 yards out.

“I was just sitting in the stands and my uncle and I were talking,” McCollough said. “I saw movement. Then, I saw his rear end when he came walking out.”

The buck was completely by himself. At first, McCollough thought it was just a normal, six point buck until he came up to it after he took the shot.

“As soon as I went up to him with my uncle, we noticed it was a nine point pie bald. I didn’t even know what a pie bald was until my uncle told me,” McCollough said.

Currently, the buck is getting full body mounted, so McCollough will never forget his lucky shot any time soon.