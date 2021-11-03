 Skip to main content
Coweta first responders honored at November City Council meeting
Coweta first responders honored at November City Council meeting

Coweta first responders honored

Left to right: Mark Milstead, Brian Bell, Shane Dorris, Jeff Beller, Jerry Burtner, Mike Bell, Bobby Pickett, Dalton Wilkinson

Not pictured: William Phillips

 Justin Ayer

“What an honor it is to be able to do this — honor our first responders.”

It’s the first thing Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said to Mayor Evette Young and City Council Monday evening in front of a table full of awards and plaques.

He then referenced a scary event on Aug. 12, when Coweta officers and firefighters responded to a mobile home fire with a handicapped person still inside. The mobile home was fully engulfed, and officers realized the smoke was too strong to simply go through the doors and get the person out.

Officers eventually broke the window in the home so they could talk to the person while they waited for firefighters to arrive on scene. Once they arrived, firefighters were able to get inside the home and get the person out safely.

It was an intense moment. It was clearly a team effort from both departments.

“If it had not been for the fire department doing their job and getting in there and getting the person out of the window with help from the police department, God knows how long he would have lasted in that trailer,” Bell said.

Coweta Fire Chief Jeff Burtner echoed Bell’s thoughts, and described just how intense and hard to breathe it was inside the burning home.

“These things don’t happen very often, especially in rural areas,” Burtner said. These guys got there. They did their job and did what they’re trained to do. They saved a life that day.”

Award Recipients:

Mark Milstead, Coweta Fire

Brian Bell, Coweta Fire

Shane Dorris, Coweta Fire

Jeff Beller, Coweta Fire

William Phillips, Coweta Fire (not pictured)

Bobby Pickett, Coweta Police

Dalton Wilkinson, Coweta Police

Deputy Chief Ron Peterson with Coweta Police was also honored from an unrelated call.

Deputy Chief Peterson honored

Deputy Chief Ron Peterson with Chief Mike Bell

Chief Bell explained that Peterson smelled something abnormal in a business complex. Due to Peterson’s quick actions, officers were able to evacuate a portion of the building before anyone got seriously sick.

