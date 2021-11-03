Coweta first responders honored at November City Council meeting

“What an honor it is to be able to do this — honor our first responders.”

It’s the first thing Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said to Mayor Evette Young and City Council Monday evening in front of a table full of awards and plaques.

He then referenced a scary event on Aug. 12, when Coweta officers and firefighters responded to a mobile home fire with a handicapped person still inside. The mobile home was fully engulfed, and officers realized the smoke was too strong to simply go through the doors and get the person out.

Officers eventually broke the window in the home so they could talk to the person while they waited for firefighters to arrive on scene. Once they arrived, firefighters were able to get inside the home and get the person out safely.

It was an intense moment. It was clearly a team effort from both departments.

“If it had not been for the fire department doing their job and getting in there and getting the person out of the window with help from the police department, God knows how long he would have lasted in that trailer,” Bell said.