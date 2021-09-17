Coweta Fire Chief: New fire station will serve city growth

Part of the One for Coweta one-cent sales tax proposal consists of building a new fire station on the north side of town. It’s needed more than ever to meet the needs of the housing growth, said Jerry Burtner, Coweta fire chief.
“We’re looking at several hundreds, even thousands of homes coming in,” Burtner said. “There’s going to be a lot.”
With more homes comes more people, and the growth is already making an impact. About five years ago, Burtner said 60-70 percent of emergency calls were on the south end of town — where the main Coweta fire station is located — now it’s about 50/50.
In total, Burtner estimates that Coweta gets around 2,200 fire and EMS calls, and half of those are from the north end.
The location of the new fire station is still up in the air, but city leaders believe the best spot for it is on city-owned property near 116th Street and U.S. 51. It’s on the Coweta-Broken Arrow line, in an area filled with new homes.
Burtner also realizes the more people that move to Coweta, the higher the traffic count will be. U.S. 51 is already starting to see more congestion at times after traffic signals were installed for safety protocols.
A new fire station will also cut down response times, Burtner said. Currently, it takes about four to five minutes for firefighters to get from the sound-end fire station to the north side of Coweta. That number can be greater depending on the traffic and time of day.
The current fire station on 214 N. Broadway St., is also planned to get a list of needed improvements with the help of the One for Coweta tax.
The fire station, conjoined with the police station, was added to the building in 1985, according to city reports. Since then, it has suffered large water leaks and mold. Those water leaks take place in the same area firefighter’s conduct their training. Their “training room” doubles as the living area/kitchen.
Coweta firefighters work 24-hour shifts, every third day of the week. Burtner pointed out that it’s essentially a third of their life, and they currently live and work in subpar conditions.
“These guys have waited a long time for this. They deserve a good fire station, and the citizens deserve it, too. It’s something that everybody can be proud of.”
With the One for Coweta funds, city officials also plan to build an adequate training room.
“It beats having to do it at the kitchen table,” Burtner said.
With the new fire station, Burtner knows a need for more firefighters will be in their not-so distant future. He could use some new qualified men and women now, but he simply has no place to put them with their current setup.
“Our call volume is continually increasing, which means we’re going to need more personnel to handle that,” he said.
City leaders believe engineering will start on the entire One for Coweta initiative in early 2022, after the tax begins to be collected in January 2022. The first ground broken for projects would come, best case, in late 2022 or more likely in early 2023, they said.
There is no definitive time when crews will begin work at the new fire station.