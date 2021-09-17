Coweta Fire Chief: New fire station will serve city growth

Part of the One for Coweta one-cent sales tax proposal consists of building a new fire station on the north side of town. It’s needed more than ever to meet the needs of the housing growth, said Jerry Burtner, Coweta fire chief.

“We’re looking at several hundreds, even thousands of homes coming in,” Burtner said. “There’s going to be a lot.”

With more homes comes more people, and the growth is already making an impact. About five years ago, Burtner said 60-70 percent of emergency calls were on the south end of town — where the main Coweta fire station is located — now it’s about 50/50.

In total, Burtner estimates that Coweta gets around 2,200 fire and EMS calls, and half of those are from the north end.

The location of the new fire station is still up in the air, but city leaders believe the best spot for it is on city-owned property near 116th Street and U.S. 51. It’s on the Coweta-Broken Arrow line, in an area filled with new homes.

Burtner also realizes the more people that move to Coweta, the higher the traffic count will be. U.S. 51 is already starting to see more congestion at times after traffic signals were installed for safety protocols.