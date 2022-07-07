Coweta Fall Festival approaching Sept. 15-17

The 47th annual Coweta Fall Festival is quickly approaching in the Downtown Broadway District on Sept. 15-17, 2022.

Like in previous years, the festival will be home to carnival rides, vendor booths, exceptional fair food, live stage entertainment, and of course, a Fall Festival Pageant, Coweta’s Got Talent competition, kids’ games, a car show and more.

There will be two fundraising desert auctions to support the 11-time defending State Champion Coweta Tiger Pride Band and the Coweta Special Athletes Organization.

Wristband sessions are planned Thursday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Wristbands purchased in advance are $25 each and a different band is needed for each session. Wristbands purchased at the festival will be $30 each.

They will be available for purchase through our Chamber partners at FNB Coweta, BancFirst, RCB Bank, Firstar Bank and Green Country Federal Credit Union in Coweta and at Blue Sky Bank in Wagoner.

The dates and times of the festival include:

Thursday, Sept. 15: 5-10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17: 8 a.m. Car Show, 11 a.m. Parade, Midway Open 12 noon to 11 p.m.

If you are interested in being a vendor, send an email to info@cowetachamber.com requesting an application. The chamber will then send you a vendor packet and application.

More information about the 47th annual Coweta Fall Festival will be announced at a later date.