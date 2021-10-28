Coweta Education Foundation awards 22 grants

The Coweta Education Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit, awarded 24 educators from seven Coweta schools, nearly $2,000 worth of grants.
The group supports Coweta Public Schools through teacher grants and senior scholarships.
CEF staff said they’ve funded a portion of all the requests for the 2021-2022 school year.
The total amount funded was $1,917.81.
Here is the breakdown with the grant writer(s) and total amount approved:
Melanie Winfrey - Counselor Pre-K-3 (Northwest) - $2,566.60
Nancy Hall/Kelli Bogner - Music (Southside/Northwest/Central) - $500.30
Samantha Sprague - English 7th Grade (JH) - $553.75
Jennifer Bradley - Art (Heritage IGC) - $474.24
Christy McCollough - Principal (Central)- $394.89
Donna Langford & Tracy Swarer (Central) - $175.00
Jennifer Haught - 2nd Grade (Central) -$200.00
Samantha Peck - 2nd Grade (Central) - $241.98
Nancy Crowe - Counselor (Central) - $146.88
Candy Akehurst - Kindergarten (Southside) -$300.00
Rae Allman - Kindergarten (Southside) - $300.00
Kelli Voyles - Kindergarten (Southside) - $300.00
Allison Hilliard - Kindergarten (Southside) - $300.00
Mandy Jones - Kindergarten (Southside) - $300.00
Donna Roskam - Media Specialist (Intermediate High)- $977.40
Ariel Albright - 9th - 12th (CHS) - $316.00
Shelley Self - Art (CHS)- $841.52
Angie Woods - 10th - 12th (CHS)- $210.53
Carrie Benson - Pre-K (Southside)- $285.86
Lori Menees -Reading Specialist (Northwest)- $194.34
Tari Blankenship - Special Education (Southside) - $462.15
Shawna Marshall - 1st - 3rd (Southside)- $108.26
Staff would also like the opportunity to announce that they could use some extra members from the community to build up the CEF board. If you are interested in joining, join and/or message the “Coweta Education Foundation, Coweta, Oklahoma” Facebook group.