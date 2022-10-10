Coweta council celebrates rescue dog retirement

“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a harder battle.” ― Philosopher Plato.

Plato the man and Coweta’s Plato the rescue dog definitely share that statement.

However, Plato the dog was given a sendoff fit for any well-known philosopher by the City of Coweta for doggy retirement. The hard-working Plato will stay with the family of Ed Cunningham, who took care of him during its emergency rescue tenure.

“We thank Plato for all his hard work,” said a city spokesperson.

Other action during the regular Coweta City Council meeting on Oct. 3 included:

• The Children First Program received a city proclamation to recognize October 2022 as “Children First Program Month.”

The group’s work is self evident by its name.

“I really appreciate all you do,” said Mayor Evette Young.

• Under General City Council Comments:

City Manager Roger Kolman and Councilman Harold Chance agreed that the recent 47th Fall Festival was off the chart successful.

“It was the best Fall Festival in 47 years,” Chance said.

Kolman added it was also the best-attended event ever for Coweta.

Under Old Business:

• Approved purchase of rescue equipment to go on Rescue 1 in December for the amount of $75,685.69 from Northern Safety & Industrial and Davenport Fire Equipment.

• Approved the purchase of 10 complete sets of structural firefighting gear from Northern Safety & Industrial in the amount not to exceed $25,000.

• Approved the lease purchase agreement with FNB of Coweta for emergency medical response equipment. Kolman added that this is part of the chassis that will be picked up soon.

• Approved the adoption of resolution 2022-35 requesting annexation of property adjacent to the existing city limits of the City of Coweta. It is located at 15811 S. 297th E. Ave. and abutting south 297th E. Ave.

It also directs the City Manager to take certain actions in compliance with State Statutes and setting a public hearing pertaining to that annexation.

• Approved adopting resolution to adopt amendments to the annual revenue and appropriations for the budget of the City of Coweta for fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

The Coweta Public Works Authority also adopted this resolution.