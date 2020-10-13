Coweta contest draws out creative talents

The Broadway District in downtown Coweta has taken on a festive fall look thanks to the efforts of crafty individuals and organizations who are participating in a Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest.

The contest is a first-time endeavor hosted by the Downtown Activities Committee and mirrors a similar activity held in a town over in Arkansas. Coweta Chamber Director Carrie Allamby suggested the project and DAC Co-Chairman Misty Edwards coordinated the effort.

“The whole idea behind this is to get people downtown, to take pictures with the poles and to dine, shop and pamper themselves while they’re in our shopping district,” Edwards explained. “We are trying to give people something to look at and do without actually going to a big event.

“This is also something people can do while they continue to social distance. They have the option to drive through to see the decorations without getting out of their cars.”

There are 30 poles that have been “adopted” for the season from Chestnut Street to Pecan Street. Participants include businesses, organizations, families, individuals and even kids who have used a wide assortment of decorative items to give downtown a festive fall feel.