Coweta contest draws out creative talents

The Broadway District in downtown Coweta has taken on a festive fall look thanks to the efforts of crafty individuals and organizations who are participating in a Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest.
The contest is a first-time endeavor hosted by the Downtown Activities Committee and mirrors a similar activity held in a town over in Arkansas. Coweta Chamber Director Carrie Allamby suggested the project and DAC Co-Chairman Misty Edwards coordinated the effort.
“The whole idea behind this is to get people downtown, to take pictures with the poles and to dine, shop and pamper themselves while they’re in our shopping district,” Edwards explained. “We are trying to give people something to look at and do without actually going to a big event.
“This is also something people can do while they continue to social distance. They have the option to drive through to see the decorations without getting out of their cars.”
There are 30 poles that have been “adopted” for the season from Chestnut Street to Pecan Street. Participants include businesses, organizations, families, individuals and even kids who have used a wide assortment of decorative items to give downtown a festive fall feel.
There is everything from an alien scarecrow, a construction worker, a “haunt mess momma” and a waitress to an escaping scarecrow burglar, a scarecrow coming out of a coffee cup and one that is “mooning” 2020. Visitors will have to come downtown to witness just how creative participants have been with their efforts.
“It just blows my mind at how creative people have been. Some businesses have decorated their entire store fronts!” Edwards exclaimed. “We asked decorators to be creative and let people know what business or group each pole represents without displaying their logos to become off-site signage.”
The contest coordinator said everyone hit a home run with their efforts.
“The atmosphere in downtown Coweta Sunday while everyone decorated was lighthearted. Everyone was laughing and enjoyed their time together,” Edwards said. “It just makes you happy when people come together for something fun in a negative time (pandemic). This will give people something to smile about.”
Edwards said the fall displays will be judged by out-of-town judges who will consider originality, materials and space. Cash prizes for first, second and third places will be $150, $90 and $60 respectively.
The poles will remain decorated for fall until Nov. 18. A Christmas contest is already planned and the area will expand to include 15 additional light poles between Central Elementary and the underpass.
Organizers remind the public to be respectful of the displays. Vandalism will not be tolerated and cameras are in place throughout the business district to monitor the area.
When word spread about the pole decorating contest, several people shared thoughts on social media.
“What a lovely surprise as I drove through town this afternoon going to visit my sister in the nursing home. Just delightful, small town America,” wrote Marilynn Mills.
Many posted how they hope the contest becomes an annual tradition in the community.
“I love doing it and love seeing everyone’s crafty side coming out!” wrote Yvette Elless. It makes the downtown fun and festive.”
“I’m so proud to be part of the Coweta community,” Tammy Montgomery posted.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!