Coweta Connections Online: Sanitary sewer process

Kolman also warns residents that if they see cracks in their man hole to call city crews right away so they can fill it incase rain water gets inside.

“Just as a reminder, toilet paper can go down the toilet. If it looks like anything else, it cannot go down the toilet. It will end up in a lift station someplace clogging up the system, or in a manhole causing a backup,” he said. Chemicals need to be disposed how the manufacture recommended it, he further said.

The wastewater is then pumped into irritation basins at the wastewater treatment plant. It sits in the basins for about a month, before it goes into a polishing pond and makes its way into a chlorination building — the newest part of the wastewater treatment plant.

The chlorination building is equipped with three, 330-gallon containers of liquid bleach used to disinfect the wastewater that comes out of the polishing pond. It’s later shot with chemicals that neutralizes the chlorine before it’s sent back into the Arkansas River, i.e. the ultimate cleaning process.

The current wastewater treatment in Coweta handles about three quarters of a million gallons of wastewater a day, Kolman said. Soon, that will change.