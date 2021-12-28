Coweta Connections Online: Sanitary sewer process

Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman jumped back on camera for another episode of Coweta Connections Online: The time he is showing residents how water goes from their sink into the wastewater treatment plant.
The wastewater treatment plant is located east of OK-72 along the Arkansas River.
The City of Coweta uses a sanitary sewer lift station to get the job done, and Kolman explains what it does, and why it’s there in the first place. It’s located along OK-51 at the Muscogee Creek Nation Indian Health Clinic.
In laments terms, the sanitary sewer lift station collects wastewater from Coweta homes, puts it in a 15-foot deep wet well, and pumps the wastewater uphill into a four-inch sewer pipe, or force main. It’s then pushed into a man hole located on 305th E. Ave.
A sanitary sewer man hole is a belowground round or square structure made of concrete that allows sewer piping connections near the bottom of the structure. Some residents may have one in their backyard, Kolman explains.
“If you have one in your yard, don’t cover it up,” Kolman said. “It needs to be free and open in case crews need to get to it for maintenance.”
Kolman also warns residents that if they see cracks in their man hole to call city crews right away so they can fill it incase rain water gets inside.
“Just as a reminder, toilet paper can go down the toilet. If it looks like anything else, it cannot go down the toilet. It will end up in a lift station someplace clogging up the system, or in a manhole causing a backup,” he said. Chemicals need to be disposed how the manufacture recommended it, he further said.
The wastewater is then pumped into irritation basins at the wastewater treatment plant. It sits in the basins for about a month, before it goes into a polishing pond and makes its way into a chlorination building — the newest part of the wastewater treatment plant.
The chlorination building is equipped with three, 330-gallon containers of liquid bleach used to disinfect the wastewater that comes out of the polishing pond. It’s later shot with chemicals that neutralizes the chlorine before it’s sent back into the Arkansas River, i.e. the ultimate cleaning process.
The current wastewater treatment in Coweta handles about three quarters of a million gallons of wastewater a day, Kolman said. Soon, that will change.
“We are in the design phase of a new wastewater treatment plant that will use many of the current structures out here, but that one will have a design capacity of 1.5 million gallons of wastewater a day,” he said. That will allow the city of Coweta to handle the growth of new residents over the next 20 years, he added.
Stay tuned for another Coweta Connection Online video shortly.