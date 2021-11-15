Coweta Connections Online aimed at educating residents’ about city-doings

The City of Coweta broke ground on their inaugural episode of “Coweta Connections Online” hosted by City Manager Roger Kolman.
The whole point of the video series, published to YouTube, will take viewers around the city and showcase how city employees do things and why they do them.
This month’s episode: Where the drinking water comes from.
“Today, we are at the oxbow of the Verdigris river that the city gets its fresh water supply from,” Kolman said at the start of the video on-site.
From there, Kolman brought Coweta’s water plant supervisor, Lee, on-camera to show what the water looks like pre-treatment from the river. They show the pumps that are involved to draw the water from the river and where it begins to move through pipes to the 13-acre reservoir, holding about 10 days’ worth of water supply, on average.
Lee explains the importance of daily jar tests at the water plant, which signifies the amount of chemicals crews have to put into the water based on sediments and other particles that may be inside.
Once inside the water plant, Lee shows what happens when the chemicals are added and moved into flock and sedimentation basins, and then into the filters.
“We have four filters here at the water plant. Each one is capable of handling 1.5 million gallons a day, which is 6 million gallons. That’s what this plant is capable of handling throughout the day.”
Lastly, Kolman and Lee show the water getting moved to a chlorine contact basin and gas building, removing any remaining chemicals. Then, it’s pumped into half-a-million gallon water tanks feeding into a high service pump plant. It eventually leaves and goes to the water tank on 131st and 289th E. Ave.
Simply put, that’s the water that will come out of Coweta residents’ sinks. Lee ended the video drinking a large sip of clear water and said, “it doesn’t get any better than that!”
City leaders will come up with a topic every month to share through Coweta Connections Online.