Coweta Connections Online aimed at educating residents’ about city-doings

The City of Coweta broke ground on their inaugural episode of “Coweta Connections Online” hosted by City Manager Roger Kolman.

The whole point of the video series, published to YouTube, will take viewers around the city and showcase how city employees do things and why they do them.

This month’s episode: Where the drinking water comes from.

“Today, we are at the oxbow of the Verdigris river that the city gets its fresh water supply from,” Kolman said at the start of the video on-site.

From there, Kolman brought Coweta’s water plant supervisor, Lee, on-camera to show what the water looks like pre-treatment from the river. They show the pumps that are involved to draw the water from the river and where it begins to move through pipes to the 13-acre reservoir, holding about 10 days’ worth of water supply, on average.

Lee explains the importance of daily jar tests at the water plant, which signifies the amount of chemicals crews have to put into the water based on sediments and other particles that may be inside.