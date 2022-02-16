Coweta Connections: City manager explains stormwater system, offers tips

4. Inspect the ditch to be sure it’s wide and deep enough to keep the water going from your neighbor’s property, across to your property and to your next neighbor’s property.

Kolman then went to a Coweta neighborhood that utilizes a closed water drainage system with retention and detention ponds. He explained the important difference between the two types of ponds: A detention pond holds stormwater and will return it to the stream at a particular rate and timing than when it historically occurred; a retention pond collects water from the neighboring storm drains and it will hold the stormwater until it can go back in the ground.

Kolman said curb drains throughout the neighborhood collect the stormwater through a series of pipes underneath the streets and flow into the retention and detention ponds. From there, the stormwater flows north, back to a few creeks, and eventually ends in the Arkansas River.

Roger’s Reminders:

1. Do not put anything in the curb drains that isn’t stormwater. Some curb drains may even have a stamp on the cast iron indicating this rule.