Coweta Connections: City manager explains stormwater system, offers tips

Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman explains how the city’s stormwater is collected and what they do with it and where it goes in another edition of Coweta Connections Online.
Kolman said that not all Coweta residents have the same kind of stormwater collection systems in their neighborhoods. Some utilize open-ditch structures, while others use closed-water drainage systems.
The houses and sub-divisions that utilize open-ditch structures were built before the municipality did much closed-system stormwater collection, Kolman added. As a result, everybody has some kind of open ditch, or depression, in front of their homes. The ditches are connected under driveways by a series of culverts.
“The stormwater system is designed, to efficiently as possible, collect water off of the roadways and off of yards and push it to a low point, which is generally at a creek,” Kolman said.
Roger’s Reminders:
1. If you have any kind of stormwater collection system running across your property, i.e. an open ditch, it’s your responsibility to help maintain it.
2. Make sure debris isn’t covering grates.
3. Confirm the culverts are free, clear and running.
4. Inspect the ditch to be sure it’s wide and deep enough to keep the water going from your neighbor’s property, across to your property and to your next neighbor’s property.
Kolman then went to a Coweta neighborhood that utilizes a closed water drainage system with retention and detention ponds. He explained the important difference between the two types of ponds: A detention pond holds stormwater and will return it to the stream at a particular rate and timing than when it historically occurred; a retention pond collects water from the neighboring storm drains and it will hold the stormwater until it can go back in the ground.
Kolman said curb drains throughout the neighborhood collect the stormwater through a series of pipes underneath the streets and flow into the retention and detention ponds. From there, the stormwater flows north, back to a few creeks, and eventually ends in the Arkansas River.
Roger’s Reminders:
1. Do not put anything in the curb drains that isn’t stormwater. Some curb drains may even have a stamp on the cast iron indicating this rule.
2. Chemicals, oil, and household pollutants will make its way into the freshwater and river systems, thus having an adverse effect on wildlife and people living downstream.
3. Don’t throw anything into retention or detention ponds. It can adversely affect cleanliness and water quality.
The most important part of the stormwater system is Coweta Creek, Kolman said.
He explained that Coweta Creek takes most of the city’s stormwater and moves it south to the Arkansas River, and downstream from there. However, some of the undersized bridges throughout town cause the occasional issue or two.
“Several bridges were built by the WPA, or another county organization, that are undersized because at the time they were constructed, they weren’t really focused on the actual calculations for the amount of stormwater that was going to pass under. They were focused on building a bridge that they could get over in regular water in order to get, generally, from their farms and back to town,” Kolman said.
Roger’s Reminders:
1. We rely on citizens to tell us (the city) if anything is blocking a bridge
In the next Coweta Connections video, Kolman said he will discuss solid waste distribution and the recycling program in Coweta.