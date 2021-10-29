Coweta Community Christmas Tree applications open Nov. 1

Applications for the annual Coweta Community Christmas Tree will be available beginning Nov. 1 through Nov. 12.

Application can be filled out at at Coweta Assembly on Monday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 4, and again, Monday, Nov. 8 through Thursday, Nov. 11. The church will be open for applications from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each of the designated days.

They will also have a few evenings available for folks unable to arrive during the day. Those dates and times are Nov. 2, Nov. 4, Nov. 9, and Nov. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. The Community Tree applications are for children ages 0-18, and also for seniors over 55 years old.

The area being served by the Community Tree is Coweta, South Broken Arrow, Porter, and Redbird. The final date applications will be accepted is Nov. 12, with no exceptions.

The Community Christmas Tree is hosted by Coweta Hardware and Coweta Assembly.

Many downtown businesses and the Coweta Public Schools support the Community Christmas Tree by having donation boxes available.

If you would like to be a part of this endeavor, drop off your donation by Dec. 8 in any of the area schools or businesses that are participating.