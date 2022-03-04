Coweta coffee shop owners embrace community togetherness during Ukraine crisis

Andrew and Oksana Boyko don’t really like the word refugees.

The owners of Coweta’s hip, new coffee shop in the Broadway district moved from Ukraine to Seattle when they were six and five years old. Washington State is where they were raised. They later made the trek to Oklahoma to start a family.

How much do you really remember when you are five and six years old?

“We were taken out of Ukraine and all of a sudden we were in the U.S.,” Andrew said Thursday evening at an organized prayer vigil at the coffee shop. “By nationality though, we are Ukrainian.”

In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Boyko’s expressed a mix of emotions to dozens of people, from near and far in a time designated for prayer and worship at the shop.

“We don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Oksana said. “Andrew and I haven’t been back since we left. We don’t know if we’ll ever be able to bring the boys there.”

Andrew explained that people in the community are asking him, “What’s going on in Ukraine?” Truthfully, he’d respond, “I really don’t know” amid the convolution of differing stories.

But the Boyko’s do know one thing for certain: their Christian faith and relationship with God and Jesus have never been stronger. It was clearly shown Thursday, thanks to a handful of prayers from the Boyko’s themselves, local pastors and the community as one.

Since they opened Wild Child Coffee Co. in 2021, 25 percent of their proceeds have gone to Christian Mission EBENEZER to help Ukrainians. They have even received heartwarming messages back from Ukranian orphans and widows they’ve assisted via the donations.

Christian Mission EBENEZER was established in 1999 by a family that sponsored missionaries in Ukraine, according to their website. Now, the organization is working in full force to provide help to those who need it most amid the crisis.

The Boyko’s encourage anyone looking for a way to help to use that organization as a means of giving. The website is cmebenezer.com. If you’re unable to donate, the organization encourages a continuation of prayers.

Thursday’s prayer vigil was well attended — and at times it was spilling out the door. People, young and old, from near and far, sang, prayed, hugged and cried together over coffee and tea. They didn’t only pray for Ukraine, but for Russia, as well. They prayed for believers and non-believers.

“There is a spiritual and physical battle going on right now.” Andrew said.

Like many people, the Boyko’s said they did not see this coming, and they can only hope for the crisis to cease. Thankfully, in their eyes, with the help of God and Coweta America, a little bit of peace at mind is readily available.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.