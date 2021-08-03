Coweta City Council: Fire department gets approval for new equipment

“These radios have some safety concerns such as not being intrinsically safe in hazardous atmospheres,” the memorandum states, “and the fact that Motorola has stopped software support for this model.”

“Portable radios are our lifeline when on emergency scenes and are a vital piece of equipment,” Burtner said.

The seven, new radios will be APX 6000 models, compatible with the departments current radio and dispatch soles. They are intrinsically safe, water resistant, GPS capable and programmable, the memorandum states.

They also match what the Coweta Police Department is using, he said.

The total cost of seven radios, included with seven microphones and five chargers is $34,258.82.

The department is asking city councilors to replace all of their current radios over the next three years due to their cost, Burtner said. The City submitted a grant application through FEMA’s Competitive Assistance to Firefighters Grants program this year to fund a portion of this purchase but has not received notice of any grant award.

Lastly, the fire department asked the council to proceed with a lease-purchase to remount boxes on two ambulances, paid for by the Wagoner County Rural Fire fund.