Coweta City Council: Fire department gets approval for new equipment

The Coweta Fire Department got the okay from city councilors to purchase a Swiftwater water rescue boat with trailer and seven Motorola radios at the city council regular meeting Aug. 2.
The department was also approved remounting of two ambulances using Wagoner County rural fire tax funds.
Coweta Fire Chief Jerry Burtner said the department is currently using a fiberglass fishing boat for rescue operations. It was donated to the department about 20 years ago.
According to the memorandum, “while the boat has an outboard motor with a jet lower unit allowing it to run in shallow water, the motor is too undersized to operate on plane with one person inside. This boat has worked in the past, but there are better options to be used during rescue operations to keep firefighters and the citizens being rescued safe during a rescue emergency.”
The purchase will consist of an Achilles SG140 with a 40 HP Yamaha motor. It comes complete with a boat, storage bag, motor, trailer and extra propeller with rock guard and lettering.
The total cost of the rescue boat and trailer is $19,642.29.
In addition, the department is using portable Motorola XTS 5000 radios that are at least 10 years old, which is at the end of their lifecycle, Burtner said.
“These radios have some safety concerns such as not being intrinsically safe in hazardous atmospheres,” the memorandum states, “and the fact that Motorola has stopped software support for this model.”
“Portable radios are our lifeline when on emergency scenes and are a vital piece of equipment,” Burtner said.
The seven, new radios will be APX 6000 models, compatible with the departments current radio and dispatch soles. They are intrinsically safe, water resistant, GPS capable and programmable, the memorandum states.
They also match what the Coweta Police Department is using, he said.
The total cost of seven radios, included with seven microphones and five chargers is $34,258.82.
The department is asking city councilors to replace all of their current radios over the next three years due to their cost, Burtner said. The City submitted a grant application through FEMA’s Competitive Assistance to Firefighters Grants program this year to fund a portion of this purchase but has not received notice of any grant award.
Lastly, the fire department asked the council to proceed with a lease-purchase to remount boxes on two ambulances, paid for by the Wagoner County Rural Fire fund.
The department currently has two ambulances, a 2012 Chevy 4500 and a 2016 Chevy 4500, with Osage Ambulance boxes mounted on them. Both of these units have more than 125,000 miles on their current chassis, which are at the end of their life expectancy, according to the memorandum.
The memorandum states that the chassis will be replaced with new, similar type chassis. The box mounts will be refurbished and placed on the new chassis.
The quote for these projects is $103,200.00 and $102,470.00. Bids and financing quotes will be facilitated by Wagoner County Purchasing.
All Coweta City Councilors voted yes for these purchases and projects.