Coweta City Council: Contract updated with Coweta PD, Wagoner County Jail to house inmates

The Coweta City Council approved an updated contract with the Coweta Police Department and the Wagoner County jail to house municipal inmates for $58.75 per day, from $27 at the regular meeting Aug. 2.

The police department has had a contract with the Wagoner County Jail since June 2009, to house municipal prisoners. In the old contract, the City of Coweta agreed to pay $27 per day, per inmate, housed by the jail on municipal charges.

According to the memorandum, the Wagoner County Jail contacted the City and requested the contract be updated and to increase the cost to house municipal inmates per day to $58.75.

“It’s really not going to affect us too much. We don’t send a lot of municipal inmates to Wagoner. We usually go to Broken Arrow,” said Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell. “This would be like, if we were to put a hold on someone and have someone arrested. That’s when we’d have to pay the fee.”

Chief Bell said it’s been years since the City updated their contract with the Wagoner County Jail.

All Coweta City Councilors voted yes to update the contract.

