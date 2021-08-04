Coweta City Council: Bridge work underway for 2 bridges damaged from accident, stormwater

Coweta City Councilors approved Guy Engineering Services, Inc., to repair two bridges in city limits severely damaged by a vehicle accident and stormwater, at the Aug 2. regular meeting.

The first bridge is on 121st Street South, east of OK-51, damaged by a vehicle accident. It caused the guardrail on the southside of the bridge to fall, per the memorandum presented by City Manager Roger Kolman. The bridge also needs to be inspected for other unseen damages and assessed for maximum weight capacity, Kolman said.

The second bridge, on South Bristow Avenue, south of Walnut Street, was damaged by a massive rain event in Coweta. That bridge needs to be inspected for damages, and proper sizing for the water flowing down the creek, Kolman said.

GUY Engineering Services, Inc., out of Tulsa, currently provides bridge inspection services for Coweta and dozens of other local governments across Oklahoma and several other states, the memorandum states.

Kolman said the two bridges are not on the state inspection list, and as a result, have not previously been inspected by a consultant.