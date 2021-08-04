 Skip to main content
Coweta City Council: Bridge work underway for 2 bridges damaged from accident, stormwater
Coweta City Council: Bridge work underway for 2 bridges damaged from accident, stormwater

bridge repairs

The first bridge is on 121st Street South, east of OK-51, damaged by a vehicle accident. It caused the guardrail on the southside of the bridge to fall, per the memorandum presented by City Manager Roger Kolman. 

 Justin Ayer

Coweta City Councilors approved Guy Engineering Services, Inc., to repair two bridges in city limits severely damaged by a vehicle accident and stormwater, at the Aug 2. regular meeting.

The first bridge is on 121st Street South, east of OK-51, damaged by a vehicle accident. It caused the guardrail on the southside of the bridge to fall, per the memorandum presented by City Manager Roger Kolman. The bridge also needs to be inspected for other unseen damages and assessed for maximum weight capacity, Kolman said.

The second bridge, on South Bristow Avenue, south of Walnut Street, was damaged by a massive rain event in Coweta. That bridge needs to be inspected for damages, and proper sizing for the water flowing down the creek, Kolman said.

GUY Engineering Services, Inc., out of Tulsa, currently provides bridge inspection services for Coweta and dozens of other local governments across Oklahoma and several other states, the memorandum states.

Kolman said the two bridges are not on the state inspection list, and as a result, have not previously been inspected by a consultant.

The services requested will allow the City to proceed with the procurement of a firm to make the bridge repairs and begin planning for the replacement of those bridges if they are currently undersized for the water that flows under them during storms,” the memorandum further stated.

All city councilors voted yes on the projects.

news@wagonercountyat.com

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

