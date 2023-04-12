The important work of the City of Coweta dispatchers and a behind the scenes view of what the new campus of the Indian Capital Technology Center in Coweta will look like were main items featured in the regular Monday meeting of Coweta City Council on April 3.

A proclamation was made by Mayor Evette Young of the work done by the dispatchers during the start of the National Public Safety Telecommicators Week.

It was also stated that there were 44,200 calls dispatched in one year to show the kind of work is done.

Tony Pivec, who is superintendent of the Indian Capital Technology Center (ICTC) gave the presentation about the campus. Pivec said $10 million has been invested into this project and will have all latest equipment and staff to teach LPN nurses, IT, cosmetology, welding and plumbing.

There will also be a student service center that can be used in any multi-purpose way through a rental agreement.

Construction is scheduled to end in late September. Student enrollment will begin in Feb. 2024.

In Other Business Approved:

The annexation of property off 297th E. Ave. will be part of the city limits and benefit from city water. An emergency declaration was added making it effective immediately.

The transfer of ownership of certain city owned real property located adjacent to the Coweta Wastewater Treatment facility to the Coweta Industrial Development Authority.

The proposed 2023 road maintenance projects and directs the staff to publicly bid in mid-April for approval in June.

In Other Business:

The right of way use permit with 918 holdings, LLC for right of way on the North side of West Cypress Street adjacent to the existing 1843 Restaurant failed for lack of a motion from the council.